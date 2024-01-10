Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ebix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a c- rating to a f rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Ebix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.37. Ebix has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.23 million for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ebix by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ebix by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ebix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

