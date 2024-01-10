EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,970,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 4,391,277 shares.The stock last traded at $15.93 and had previously closed at $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EchoStar Stock Up 32.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.71.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EchoStar

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 19.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

