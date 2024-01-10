Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 162.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $195.93 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

