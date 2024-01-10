Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 4.7% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $59,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $870,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.76. The stock had a trading volume of 99,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.90. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

