Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.880-0.940 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.9 %

ELAN opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

