Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 352,974 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 40.1% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,124,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.9 %

EA stock opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average of $129.46.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,741.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,250,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

