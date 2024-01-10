Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,385,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $480.80. 56,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $508.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.54.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

