Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 66,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a current ratio of 39.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $857.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after buying an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

