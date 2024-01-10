Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2024

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 66,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a current ratio of 39.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $857.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after buying an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.