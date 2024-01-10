Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 26th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of EARN stock remained flat at $6.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 44,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,891. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EARN shares. UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

