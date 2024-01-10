Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock remained flat at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,926. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EARN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

