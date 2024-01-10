EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 72.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
