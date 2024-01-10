EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 72.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

