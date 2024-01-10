Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Stock Down 0.1 %

XPO stock opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $90.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 268.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.48.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

