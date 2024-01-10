Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Position in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.71% of FinWise Bancorp worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $122,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the second quarter worth $132,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinWise Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FINW opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $178.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

FinWise Bancorp Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

