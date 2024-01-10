Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $5.24 Million Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,081 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.88% of SkyWater Technology worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,578,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,801. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

