Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $1.73 Million in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 154,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.67.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OneSpaWorld

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.