Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $149,000 in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,379 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Flushing Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 199,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Flushing Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Flushing Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $465.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In related news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $106,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flushing Financial news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $106,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

