Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $617,000 in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,688 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.18% of Shore Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

In related news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $41,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,546 shares in the company, valued at $219,584.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,558 shares of company stock worth $54,056 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shore Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

SHBI stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.29 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

