Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after buying an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,148,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

REGN opened at $902.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $838.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.68. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $675.00 and a 1 year high of $924.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

