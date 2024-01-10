Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 23,881 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,881 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 738,939 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

