Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.