Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

EMR opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

