Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Empire Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.08. 77,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,189. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. Empire has a 52-week low of C$33.22 and a 52-week high of C$40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMP.A shares. TD Securities lowered Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 target price on Empire and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.50.

Insider Activity

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total value of C$53,468.85. In other Empire news, Director William Linton purchased 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total value of C$53,468.85. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

