Empire Company Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$35.03. 46,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,628. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.65. Empire has a 52 week low of C$33.22 and a 52 week high of C$40.69.

In other Empire news, Director William Linton purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$30,126.25. In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$190,000.00. Also, Director William Linton bought 875 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities lowered Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 target price on Empire and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.50.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

