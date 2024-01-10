Empower (MPWR) Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last Week

Empower (MPWR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Empower has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Empower token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Empower has a total market capitalization of $3,471.76 and $7.99 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00016429 USD and is down -29.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

