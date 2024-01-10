Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $4,507,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 50.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 219,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73,270 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 6,656,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 320,915 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.1% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 51.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

