Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $21.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several brokerages have commented on ERF. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enerplus had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $447.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 80.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

