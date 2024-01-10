Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Position Cut by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,384 shares during the period. Enovix accounts for about 2.3% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of Enovix worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 61.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 129.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

