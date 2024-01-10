EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up about 2.2% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

