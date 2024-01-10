Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.68.

View Our Latest Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Stock Down 3.4 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.35 and a one year high of C$11.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.