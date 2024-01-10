Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.87

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 224944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

See Also

