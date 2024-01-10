Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.50 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003339 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $109.26 million and approximately $641,689.77 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,061.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00148846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.98 or 0.00530351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00330896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00196715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,614,742 coins and its circulating supply is 72,614,592 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

