ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.13

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.13 and last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 135930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

