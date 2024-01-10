Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.89.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Trading Down 1.1 %

EG stock opened at $368.51 on Wednesday. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.18 by $3.96. Everest Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 55.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.