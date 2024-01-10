Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.86

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 362781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Evotec Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.