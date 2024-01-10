EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $24.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 588,235 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,038,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,649,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,017,373.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 588,235 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,038,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,649,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,700 shares of company stock worth $5,920,675. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

