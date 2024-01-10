Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,997 shares of company stock valued at $26,859,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,159.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,086.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $938.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $575.39 and a 1 year high of $1,185.42.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

