Fei USD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $288,696.62 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $13.17 million and $288,696.62 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016453 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,965.04 or 0.99712590 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011087 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009698 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00180911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,733,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,474,401 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

