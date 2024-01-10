Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE:FNF opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

