First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 6.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.20% of First Citizens BancShares worth $40,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FCNCA. Citigroup began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,389.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,474. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,528.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,428.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,384.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

