First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,556 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 518,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.