First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.75. 238,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,143. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

