First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.53. The stock had a trading volume of 114,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.52. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

