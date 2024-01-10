First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $12.86 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,146,000 after acquiring an additional 320,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.69. 2,307,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,019,336. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

