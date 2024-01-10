First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $14 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 135,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,137. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $120.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.42.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

