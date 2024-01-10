First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $19.89 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.03. 129,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,429. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.70. The firm has a market cap of $215.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

