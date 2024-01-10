First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $21.70 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $21,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. 168,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.