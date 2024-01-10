First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $33.90 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $33,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $199,277,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 143,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.37. 230,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,303. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

