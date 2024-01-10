First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. 244,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,541. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.23%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.