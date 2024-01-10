First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.38. 6,206,354 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

