First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,787 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $25,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after buying an additional 2,953,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 414.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 953,613 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,677,000 after purchasing an additional 946,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OMC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,266. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

